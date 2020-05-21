Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has revealed that Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat was a “great addition” to the Perth Scorchers.

Arafat played for the Scorchers from 2013 to 2015, during which franchise won the Big Bash League (BBL) twice.

Hogg even played with Arafat when the Scorchers lifted the BBL trophy in 2013/14 and 2014/15.

Great addition to the Scorchers both on and off the field! https://t.co/RBFNVFcjVf — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) May 20, 2020

“Great addition to the Scorchers both on and off the field!” Hogg said on Twitter.

