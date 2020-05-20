Faisal Iqbal reveals who is Pakistan’s best-ever new-ball bowler

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former batsman Faisal Iqbal believes that legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram is Pakistan’s best-ever new-ball bowler.

Akram is widely considered to be the best fast bowler Pakistan has ever produced.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif answered the same question, but surprisingly chose Mohammad Asif.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

However, the 37-year-old has not featured for Pakistan since being banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

He last played domestic cricket for the Water and Power Development Authority as he represented them in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in November 2018.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali make shocking move after central contract snub

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...