Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes that Babar Azam should have tea with former captains Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Andrew Strauss.

Saqlain’s comments come after Azam was appointed as Pakistan’s ODI captain last week.

With the 25-year-old also being named T20 captain back in October last year, he is now the leader of the country’s limited overs teams.

Since Azam is still young and inexperienced, Saqlain thinks it would benefit him to meet and chat with Akram, Imran, Waugh, Ponting and Strauss.

“Whenever Pakistan’s series takes place with another country the management should arrange his meetings with erstwhile greats of that country so that he may pick up their brains. He’ll also have to learn how to handle media. The PCB’s media department can help in that,” Saqlain said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I think it is very important for him to find out how to lead the team and execute his plans. Obviously, there is a need for him to sit with the best [team] leaders; have a cup of tea with them and do some gossip with the intent to learn how to take along his team.”

