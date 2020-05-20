Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has officially appealed against his three-year ban.

The 29-year-old was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, A PCB representative confirmed that the board’s legal department has received Akmal’s appeal and an independent adjudicator will be appointed within 15 days to hear the appeal.

This comes days after it was reported that Akmal had enlisted the help of Babar Awan law firm.

When details of Akmal’s case were unveiled, Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Panel, Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, noted that the 29-year-old was “not prepared to show remorse and seek apology”.

“It appears that he (Umar Akmal) is not prepared to show remorse and seek apology, make admission that he failed to fulfill his responsibility under Anti-Corruption Code, Article 2.4.4, rather he tried to take refuge under the pretext that in the past whenever any such approaches were made, the matter was reported by him,” Chauhan had said.

It was also confirmed that the Akmal will be eligible to start playing cricket again on February 19, 2023.

