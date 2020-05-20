Flintoff reveals which Pakistan player had a huge impact on his career and life

Andrew Flintoff admitted that Wasim Akram had a huge impact on his career and life Pakistan cricket

Andrew Flintoff: “I’ll never be able to thank you enough for the impact you had on my career and life Wasim Akram”

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has revealed that legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram had a huge impact on his career and life.

Flintoff’s comments came as he recalled the time when he played county cricket with Akram for Lancashire.

“I’ll never be able to thank you enough for the impact you had on my career and life Wasim Akram,” Flintoff said on Twitter.

In response, Akram said: “Well seeing as we are now practically neighbours, a good way to start would be a ‘few’ BBQs at your house next time I’m in Manchester.”

