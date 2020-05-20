Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has revealed that legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram had a huge impact on his career and life.

Flintoff’s comments came as he recalled the time when he played county cricket with Akram for Lancashire.

"@BumbleCricket said I was the best slip catcher he'd ever seen" 👐 "I dropped 3 catches before lunch… @wasimakramlive shouted 'get him out of there!'" 🙈@flintoff11's First-Class debut didn't exactly go to plan! ➡ https://t.co/zOfz63fSKd pic.twitter.com/VZuQ2gqpuf — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) May 16, 2020

And I’ll never be able to thank you enough for the impact you had on my career and life @wasimakramlive x https://t.co/2Qx4z6EteM — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) May 19, 2020

Well seeing as we are now practically neighbours, a good way to start would be a ‘few’ BBQs at your house next time I’m in Manchester… 🤷🏽 https://t.co/g0SkKRu6e5 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) May 19, 2020

