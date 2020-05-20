Faisal Iqbal picks the two best wicketkeepers Pakistan have ever had

Posted on by
Faisal Iqbal believes Rashid Latif and Moin Khan were the two best wicketkeepers Pakistan ever had cricket

Faisal Iqbal: “I have played with 4 and I believe the most natural was Rashid Latif bhai and Moin bhai”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former batsman Faisal Iqbal has revealed that the two best and most “natural” wicketkeepers Pakistan had were Rashid Latif and Moin Khan.

Faisal’s comments came in response to a question on Twitter asking who was the best wicketkeeper out of Wasim Bari, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Latif and Moin.

Faisal noted that he played with four of them, but selected Latif and Moin as the best of the best.

“I have played with 4 and I believe the most natural was Rashid Latif bhai and Moin bhai,” he said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali make shocking move after central contract snub

Leave a Reply