Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood has revealed that seeing into the future is the superpower he wished he had.

However, Masood noted that he would not only like to see the future, but be able to change it as well.

“I mean the most ideal one [superpower] would be looking into the future and kind of changing it,” he said on Omer Qadri’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood recently captained the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 253 runs in nine matches at an average of 31.62 and a strike-rate of 128.42.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali make shocking move after central contract snub

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...