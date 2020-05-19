Imran Nazir reveals which Pakistan player ‘must focus on the game’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has urged Babar Azam to “focus on the game”.

Last week, Azam was appointed as Pakistan’s ODI captain, meaning that he is now the country’s limited overs skipper as he was put in charge of the T20 team last October.

With so much responsibility on Azam’s shoulders, Nazir called on the 25-year-old to keep his eye on the prize.

“Great response. He is known for his game and must focus on the game. Stay [blessed],” Nazir said on Twitter.

