Ahmed Shehzad reveals where he wants to bat in the Pakistan team

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has revealed that he would prefer to open for the national team, but is open to batting at any position should he be recalled.

Shehzad hasn’t played for Pakistan since their T20 series against Sri Lanka in October 2019.

The 28-year-old recently represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

“I prefer to play as an opener, but willing to serve my team as per the requirements,” he said during a question and answer session on Instagram.

