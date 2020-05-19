Saqlain Mushtaq reveals which Pakistan player is a spectacular individual

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has called batsman Babar Azam a “spectacular individual”.

Last week, Azam was appointed as Pakistan’s ODI captain, meaning that he is now the country’s limited overs skipper as he was put in charge of the T20 team last October.

Saqlain’s praise for Azam came when he took to Twitter to promote a new video on his YouTube channel.

A new captain- hear my view on this spectacular individual @babarazam258 on my YouTube channel https://t.co/4dokhYUoTW 🏏 pic.twitter.com/pm6ktHusou — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) May 15, 2020

“A new captain – hear my view on this spectacular individual Babar Azam on my YouTube channel,” Saqlain said.

