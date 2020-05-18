Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has revealed that he doesn’t bowl his off-spin since he chucks the ball.

Azam, who is considered to be one of the best batsmen in the world right now, admitted that he has still not fixed the problem.

However, given how many talented bowlers Pakistan has, it is safe to say that Azam won’t need to rectify his chucking issue anytime soon.

“I am focusing on my batting right now. I had a bit of an issue with bowling where I used to chuck a bit, I haven’t been able to fix that (laughs). I will try to fix that and once that’s done then I can help with the ball as well,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

