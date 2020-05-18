Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs skipper Babar Azam has revealed that he wants to be an aggressive captain like Imran Khan.

Imran, who is now Pakistan’s Prime Minister, is widely regarded as one of the country’s best captains as he led the country to World Cup glory in 1992.

Azam’s hopes to be like Imran come after he was appointed as Pakistan’s ODI captain last week. In addition to being in charge of the ODI team, Azam was also named the country’s T20 captain in October last year.

“It is an honour for me to captain Pakistan in ODIs as well,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I take advice from Misbah bhai and senior players with regards to captaincy.

“It is not easy to lead [the] Pakistan side but I will try my best to ensure the team produces good results in ODI and T20I cricket. I believe in attacking captaincy like Imran Khan.”

