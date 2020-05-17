Which Pakistan player has given controversial advice to Babar Azam?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed has advised limited overs captain Babar Azam to change his dress sense and “improve his English”.

Tanvir also urged Azam, who was appointed as Pakistan’s ODI captain earlier this week, to lead by example and “maintain his fitness level”.

Tanvir acknowledged that captaining Pakistan isn’t an easy job and thus urged Azam to “be mentally strong” at all times.

“Try to improve your personality. By personality, I mean a person can change his dressing sense,” Tanvir said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Babar Azam also needs to improve his English, which is necessary.

“Whenever someone becomes a captain, he has to talk during the toss and post-match presentation. Plus, he will also give interviews on various channels when he tours different countries.

“A leader needs to be punctual and organised as the players follow the captain. He should also maintain his fitness level because if the captain himself isn’t fit, then he can’t advise other players on improving their fitness.

“It remains to be seen how Babar leads the team. He needs to be mentally strong as even a slight dip in performance as captain will invite a lot criticism from [the] media. So he will have to tolerate the criticism and not react to it. If he reacts, then things will get very difficult for him.

“Captaincy isn’t an easy job. However, I am happy for Babar as he has become captain after only five years since making his debut in 2015. If any player becomes a captain in such a short period of time, then it is an extraordinary achievement for him.”

