Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal wrote an emotional and heartwarming tribute to late head coach Bob Woolmer.

Woolmer, who tragically died during the 2007 World Cup, would have been 72 on Thursday.

Faisal said Woolmer was the “one of the best foreign coaches I [had] the pleasure to work with” and added that he was a “gem of a person”.

“One of the best foreign coaches I [had] the pleasure to work with as a player and a gem of a person!” the 38-year-old said on Twitter.

