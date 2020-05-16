Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal gave Babar Azam three pieces of advice after the 25-year-old was appointed as ODI captain.

Azam’s new leadership role was confirmed on the same day Pakistan announced their central contract list for the 2020-2021 season.

Faisal noted that Azam, who is also Pakistan’s T20 captain, needs to stick to his decisions, stamp his authority and lead by example with the bat.

“Stick to your decisions, stamp your authority and consistency in performance as a captain batsman is the key, which I am sure Babar Azam will fulfill InshAllah!” he said on Twitter.

