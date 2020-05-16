Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has admitted that the national team must prepare well for their upcoming tour of England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England.

Recent reports said that the tour is all set to go ahead, but the start date of the Test series will be pushed back from July 30 to August 5.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan recently said that the national team won’t be able to play any practice matches and thus may take a larger squad consisting of 20 to 25 players.

“We will not be able to play warm-up matches due to the coronavirus outbreak. We will, however, send players that make up two teams so that we can practice,” he had said. “We have not yet thought about playing two teams simultaneously because we do not have a packed schedule with our next tour being in November.”

Faisal expressed his joy at the fact that the series is scheduled to go ahead as planned, but noted that Pakistan have to be at their very best if they want to beat England.

Great news for Pakistan cricket 🇵🇰 & @englandcricket @TheRealPCB Let’s hope we prepare well for it InshAllah! https://t.co/hCqWny7YM1 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) May 15, 2020

“Great news for Pakistan cricket and England cricket. Let’s hope we prepare well for it InshAllah!” Faisal said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Danish Kaneria makes insanely shocking accusation against Shahid Afridi

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...