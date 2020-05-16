Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has taken a cheeky shot at legendary player Mohammad Yousuf, saying that he was responsible for a lot of run outs.

Faisal’s comments come in response to a tweet from ESPNcricinfo talking about the players that have been involved in the most run outs.

While former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq featured on the list with 92 total run outs, Faisal felt that Yousuf deserved to be on there as well.

This list should have had Yousuf bhai too.. 😉 lol https://t.co/khp0GMTZLI — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) May 14, 2020

“This list should have had Yousuf bhai too. Lol,” Faisal said.

Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

The 45-year-old also played three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

