Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram believes that India captain Virat Kohli “will go places, and he will break so many records”, but he won’t break all of the feats accomplished by the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli is currently on the verge of surpassing Tendulkar’s record of the most ODI centuries in history.

Tendulkar has 49 to his name, while Kohli sits in second place with 43, meaning he only needs seven more hundreds to go past the Little Master.

“I’m a straight shooter; I say what I feel. I can’t compare them both, but I think Virat Kohli will go places, and he will break so many records. Can he break Sachin’s records? I doubt it. He has far too many records. He’s getting there, but there’s still time,” Akram told former India batsman Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel as quoted by The Cricket Times.

