Pakistan may have to wait until 2022 to chase T20 World Cup glory

Pakistan may have to wait until 2022 to have a chance of winning the T20 World Cup as the tournament could be postponed until then.

The star-studded event is scheduled to be held in Australia from October to November this year, but it remains to be seen if it goes ahead due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) board members will meet on May 28, where they are expected to determine the fate of the T20 World Cup.

Reports state that they will consider three options, which includes letting the competition go ahead as planned this year with a 14-day quarantine period for all players. Furthermore, fans would be allowed to enter the stadiums to watch the matches.

The second option is to hold the tournament behind closed doors, while the third is to postpone it until 2022.

“We are expecting three options from the ICC Events Committee. The first option is having the World T20 as per schedule with a 14-day quarantine with the crowd being allowed,” a member of the ICC’s governing body told PTI as quoted by Ary Sports.

“The back-up for this option could be tournament in front of empty stadiums. The third option could be shifting the tournament to 2022.”

Pakistan have won the T20 World Cup once before as they did it in England in 2009 after beating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final.

