Brad Hogg reveals who is Pakistan’s best bowler today

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan’s best bowler today.

Afridi has been in incredible form for Pakistan since last year as he starred in the 2019 World Cup, where he took 16 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.62.

In Pakistan’s World Cup game against Bangladesh, Afridi finished with figures of 6-35 off 9.1 overs.

As a result, Afridi, who was 19 at the time, not only became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match, but also registered the best figures by a Pakistan player in a World Cup game.

In the two-Test series against Australia, he was Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker with five wickets an average of 36.80.

He also took the most wickets for Pakistan in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka as he claimed eight wickets at an average of 23.25.

In the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, Afridi picked up two wickets in two matches at an average of 22.50 and an economy rate of 5.62.

As for the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs, Afridi took five wickets, four of which came in the first innings.

Most recently, Afridi was the second-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with 13 wickets in nine matches for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

Hogg also praised teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah, but admitted that he is biased towards left-arm bowlers since he is one himself.

Shaheen Afridi today. Wasim Akram in the past. I'm bias to left arm bowlers.

Naseem Shah and Waqar Younis for the Right arm bowlers. #askhoggy https://t.co/nIZHEowd9u — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) May 16, 2020

“Shaheen Afridi today. Wasim Akram in the past. I’m biased to left arm bowlers. Naseem Shah and Waqar Younis for the right arm bowlers,” Hogg said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Danish Kaneria makes insanely shocking accusation against Shahid Afridi

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...