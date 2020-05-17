Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan and Multan Sultans all-rounder Shahid Afridi wants a new team from Kashmir to feature in next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi has been doing a lot of charity work around Pakistan and has been helping people who have been badly affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Should a new franchise from Kashmir be introduced into the PSL, Afridi noted that he will be first in line to play for the team.

“I’m deeply humbled by all the love shown to me by people of Kashmir,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I hope that there will be a team from Kashmir in next edition of PSL. I also want to play for that team.”

This year’s PSL was cut short prior to the semi-finals and final due to the ongoing pandemic.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Danish Kaneria makes insanely shocking accusation against Shahid Afridi

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...