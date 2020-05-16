Faisal Iqbal reveals which Pakistan player is a batting genius

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Faisal Iqbal has called Javed Miandad a “batting genius”.

Faisal’s comments about Miandad come after the Pakistan icon took part in an online lecture to share his knowledge and give advice to the country’s current and future stars.

“Brilliant words of batting coaching by the batting genius Javed Miandad. I can guarantee if the boys follow his words of wisdom then no one can stop them to reach their ultimate goals for themselves and for Pakistan. Hats off to the Pakistan Cricket Board to organise that,” he said on Twitter.

In addition to Miandad, Wasim Akram, Rashid Latif, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf, Moin Khan, Younis Khan and Shoaib Akhtar all held online lectures.

