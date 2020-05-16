Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

The Karachi Kings congratulated their star batsman Babar Azam on being appointed as Pakistan’s ODI captain.

Azam’s new leadership role was confirmed on the same day Pakistan announced their central contract list for the 2020-2021 season.

In addition to being ODI captain, Azam has also been leading Pakistan in T20 Internationals since Sarfaraz Ahmed was sacked as captain in October last year.

Congratulations! @babarazam258 for being nominated as Pakistan's ODI captain 👍🏻🙌

We are proud of you and wish you all the success in leading our national team for both limited over formats, ODI and T20.#KarachiKings #BabarAzam #YehHaiKarachi pic.twitter.com/3BgvbLLDl4 — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) May 15, 2020

“Congratulations Babar Azam for being nominated as Pakistan’s ODI captain. We are proud of you and wish you all the success in leading our national team for both limited over formats, ODI and T20,” the Kings said on Twitter.

Azam recently represented the Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and had an outstanding campaign.

Azam finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games at an impressive average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Danish Kaneria makes insanely shocking accusation against Shahid Afridi

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...