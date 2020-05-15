Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed believes that left-arm seamers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz will be picked for the national team’s tour of England.

However, Tanvir thinks that this will only happen if Pakistan pick a squad that consists of 20 to 25 players.

His comments come after Amir, Wahab and fellow fast bowler Hasan Ali were not given central contracts for the 2020-2021 season.

“They have included young players in [the] central contract list but somewhere down the line when more players are needed, Misbah will 100 percent say that we should include four to five players [which have been excluded from the central contract list]. If a squad of 20-25 players goes to England, then these players [Amir and Wahab] will surely get a chance to play,” Tanvir said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England from July 30 to September 2.

However, reports emerged that they could play five Tests instead if the West Indies scrap their tour.

The men from the Caribbean were supposed to tour England for three Tests from June 4 to 29, but it has already been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But, further reports stated that if Pakistan extend their stay in England this summer, the PCB want England to play at least some matches in Pakistan when they tour at the end of 2021.

