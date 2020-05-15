Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its chairman Ehsan Mani over the central contract list.

Ramiz feels more T20 players and youngsters should have gotten contracts as it would have served as an incentive for the up and coming talent in the country to work harder and get better.

Some of the big surprises in the central contract list included the pace trio of Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali being dropped.

Meanwhile, teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah was given a Category C contract, while Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali were included in the newly-created Emerging Players’ Category.

“I was looking at category B, where six out of nine players only play one format which is Test cricket; where we our ranked seventh in the world,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “On the other hand, we have been one of the top-ranked sides in the world in T20 cricket but the central contracts do not give much incentive to the players who are involved in the shortest format of the game.

“In the lower tier such as first-class cricket, there should also be incentives for players because that is where the actual talent comes from. Although they have given incentives to young players like Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Haider Ali but I still feel more youngsters should be inducted in this list.”

