Pakistan batsman Iftikhar Ahmed heaped praise on veteran fast bowler Umar Gul, calling him the “King of T20s”.

Gul has represented Pakistan in 60 T20 Internationals and taken 85 wickets at an average of 16.97 and an economy rate of 7.19.

In regards to his overall T20 career, the 36-year-old has claimed 215 wickets in 161 games at an average of 19.99 and an economy rate of 7.58.

Iftikhar’s comments about Gul came when he was wishing the experienced seamer happy birthday.

“Happy birthday Umar Gul bhai, the King of T20s, ma sha Allah,” Iftikhar said.

Like Iftikhar, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt lauded Gul recently, saying that he would pick him to bowl in the death overs of a T20 match.

Meanwhile, Iftikhar was included in Pakistan’s central contract list for the 2020-2021 season.

The list was announced on Wednesday, and Iftikhar received a Category C contract, which is worth PKR 550,000.

