Pakistan batsman Abid Ali reminisced about his debut Test match against Sri Lanka last year, where he scored a magnificent century.

Abid scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years, and subsequently became the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

In addition to remembering his century on debut, Abid also thanked Sri Lanka and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for bringing Test cricket back to Pakistan after a decade.

“One of the memorable days of my cricket career. Hundred on debut [in the] Test match against Sri Lanka and also [the] return of cricket [in the] homeland. Thank you PCB,” the 32-year-old said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Abid received a central contract for the 2020-2021 season on Wednesday.

He was given a Category B contract, which is worth PKR 750,000.

