Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has revealed that he would choose pace bowler Umar Gul to bowl in the death overs of a T20 match.

Salman’s comments came after Islamabad United asked which player people would pick to bowl the final overs of a T20 game.

Along with the question, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise also provided four choices, which included Gul, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Australia left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc and Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal.

In response, Salman said: “Umar Gul surely.”

Gul has represented Pakistan in 60 T20 Internationals and taken 85 wickets at an average of 16.97 and an economy rate of 7.19.

In regards to his overall T20 career, the 36-year-old has claimed 215 wickets in 161 games at an average of 19.99 and an economy rate of 7.58.

