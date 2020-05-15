Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif hilariously said that he was a “wasted off-spinner”.

Latif made the funny comment on Twitter and even tagged legendary Pakistan off-spinners Saqlain Mushtaq and Saeed Ajmal.

In addition to his amusing remark, Latif also included a video of him bowling off-spin.

The 51-year-old only bowled two overs in his Test career and conceded 10 runs.

He never bowled in ODIs, but did take six wickets in 156 first-class matches at an average of 28.50.

Me — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) May 14, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal hires law firm to challenge his three-year ban

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...