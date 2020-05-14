Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi has boldly claimed that Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is tougher to bowl to than India captain Virat Kohli, Australia batsman Steve Smith, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and England leader Joe Root.

Azam, who is Pakistan’s T20 captain, recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old, who was appointed as Pakistan’s ODI captain on Wednesday, has been his side’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

“I’ll go with Babar at first and Steve Smith at second. Then Kane Williamson, Virat [Kohli] and Joe Root in the end,” Sodhi said during an Instagram live session with CricTracker as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I always find Babar really hard to bowl to. We have played against Babar Azam on some really hot days in UAE and he has played really well.”

