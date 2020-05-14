Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali may undergo surgery after suffering a recurrence of the back injury that kept him sidelined for many months last year.

Hasan recently made his comeback at this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took eight wickets in nine games for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 34.37.

What makes the timing of this latest setback even worse is the fact that the 25-year-old was not given a central contract for the 2020-2021 season.

With the recurrence of Hasan’s back injury set to keep him out of action for five to six months, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is exploring all options, including talking to doctors overseas, according to Cricket Pakistan.

A decision on whether Hasan will undergo surgery will be taken in due time.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ish Sodhi makes insanely bold claim about Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...