Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he would bowl “3 hurting bouncers” at Australia batsman Steve Smith before dismissing him on the fourth ball.

Akhtar’s comments come after ESPNcricinfo asked how Smith, who is regarded as one of the best batsmen today, would fare against him.

Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol https://t.co/6vvmrfFHNK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 11, 2020

“Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and I can dismiss Steve Smith on the 4th ball. Lol,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest delivery, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

The 44-year-old represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

