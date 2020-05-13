Kumar Sangakkara reveals which Pakistan bowler he was terrified of facing

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Sri Lanka wicketkeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara has admitted that he was terrified of facing iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram.

Sangakkara noted that it wasn’t just Akram’s pace that scared him, but also the “top skills” he had.

Akram is widely considered to be the best fast bowler Pakistan has ever produced.

He featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

The 53-year-old is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“Internationally, I will name Wasim Akram first. I did not face him much but it was terrifying whenever I did. Not because of his speed but also [the] top skills that he had,” Sangakkara told former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja in an interview as quoted by Dawn.

Meanwhile, Sangakkara has been a huge advocate for international cricket returning to Pakistan.

He recently said that England, Australia and South Africa must tour the country in the future.

Sangakkara isn’t just talking the talk, but leading by example as well as he recently captained MCC during their tour of Pakistan.

The MCC played four matches, taking on the Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Shaheens, Northern Pakistan and Multan Sultans.

