Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has submitted his suggestions on which Pakistan players should be retained and dropped from the central contract list for the 2020-2021 season.

Reports suggest that many of the country’s senior players will not get central contracts.

This includes the likes of the pace trio of Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali.

There is also speculation that Sarfaraz Ahmed, who hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year, will be demoted from a Category A to B contract.

Azhar Ali, who replaced Sarfaraz as Test captain, will allegedly be promoted to a Category A contract, while young pace bowlers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Muhammad Musa will reportedly get central contracts for the first time.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has submitted his recommendations on the men’s central contract list for the 2020-21 season to the PCB Chairman. The PCB will announce the men’s central contracts list for the forthcoming season tomorrow #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 12, 2020

The central contracts list will be announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

