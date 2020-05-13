Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara has admitted that Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif had the ability to “make the ball talk on every surface”.

This, according to Sangakkara, is what made Asif so dangerous and “one of the best fast bowlers with the new ball I ever played”.

“I rate Mohammad Asif as one of the best fast bowlers with the new ball I ever played. For him, it did not matter if there was grass on the pitch or it was a dead flat wicket, he could make the ball talk on every surface,” Sangakkara told former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja in an interview as quoted by Dawn.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

However, the 37-year-old has not featured for Pakistan since being banned for five years for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

He last played domestic cricket for the Water and Power Development Authority as he represented them in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in November 2018.

In addition to Asif, Sangakkara called Australia spin king Shane Warne a “very smart bowler”.

Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an average of 25.41.

He is also in 14th place on the all-time ODI wicket-takers list with 293 wickets in 194 games at an average of 25.73.

“Shane Warne too was also a very smart bowler,” Sangakkara said.

