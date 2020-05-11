Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has said that Pakistan’s Rashid Latif was “one of the best wicketkeepers”.

Azharuddin’s comments, which were made on Twitter, came with a video of Latif taking a spectacular diving catch to dismiss him in a match.

Outstanding catch and above all one of the best wicket keeper at that time good wishes @iRashidLatif68https://t.co/qJMpfaOfbD — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) May 10, 2020

“Outstanding catch and above all one of the best wicketkeepers at that time. Good wishes Rashid Latif,” Azharuddin said.

Recently, ex-Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan revealed that Latif “was a very talented and accomplished wicketkeeper” and added that he had to work really hard to compete with him.

“Rashid Latif was a very talented and accomplished wicketkeeper, and competing him wasn’t an easy task but I accepted the challenge and worked really hard,” Moin has said. “Thanks to Allah Almighty, my tireless work and focus helped me not only compete well against Rashid Latif but also achieve the landmark of most international caps as a wicketkeeper from Pakistan.”

Furthermore, iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar picked Latif as his dream wicketkeeper.

Akhtar’s choice came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked people to select their “dream gloveman”.

The players picked included Latif, Imtiaz Ahmed, Wasim Bari, Saleem Yousuf, Moin Khan, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Adnan Akmal.

“One and only Rashid Latif any day,” Akhtar had said.

