Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has picked Rashid Latif as his dream wicketkeeper.
Akhtar’s choice came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked people to select their “dream gloveman”.
The players picked included Latif, Imtiaz Ahmed, Wasim Bari, Saleem Yousuf, Moin Khan, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Adnan Akmal.
One & only @iRashidLatif68 any day. https://t.co/p72dz1pCCs
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 9, 2020
For Akhtar, he had no hesitation picking Latif, saying: “One and only Rashid Latif any day.”
