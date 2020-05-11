Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has picked Rashid Latif as his dream wicketkeeper.

Akhtar’s choice came after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked people to select their “dream gloveman”.

The players picked included Latif, Imtiaz Ahmed, Wasim Bari, Saleem Yousuf, Moin Khan, Kamran Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Adnan Akmal.

For Akhtar, he had no hesitation picking Latif, saying: “One and only Rashid Latif any day.”

