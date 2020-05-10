Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan has revealed that he had a tough time competing with fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif.

Moin noted that Latif “was a very talented and accomplished wicketkeeper” and added that he had to work really hard to compete with him.

The 48-year-old added that his “tireless work and focus” also enabled him to “achieve the landmark of most international caps as a wicketkeeper from Pakistan”.

Moin said all this during an online session with fellow wicketkeepers Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Rohail Nazir.

“Rashid Latif was a very talented and accomplished wicketkeeper, and competing him wasn’t an easy task but I accepted the challenge and worked really hard,” Moin was quoted as saying by The Nation. “Thanks to Allah Almighty, my tireless work and focus helped me not only compete well against Rashid Latif but also achieve the landmark of most international caps as a wicketkeeper from Pakistan.”

