Which Pakistan player has Rashid Latif called a ‘great competitor’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called Moin Khan a “great competitor”.

This comes after Moin said that he had to work incredibly hard to compete with Latif, who he described as “a very talented and accomplished wicketkeeper”.

“Rashid Latif was a very talented and accomplished wicketkeeper, and competing him wasn’t an easy task but I accepted the challenge and worked really hard,” Moin had said.

In response, Latif took to Twitter to praise Moin for his competitive spirit.

Great competitor — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) May 9, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which top Pakistan player is allegedly involved in “shady dealings”?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...