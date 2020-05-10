Which top Pakistan player is allegedly involved in ‘shady dealings’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Zulqarnain Haider has claimed that batsman Umar Akmal should have been banned for life as he was involved in “shady dealings” in the past.

Zulqarnain’s comments comments come after Akmal was banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He also said that Akmal’s “property and assets should be seized”.

“He has been involved in shady dealings and not only does he deserve a life ban even his property and assets should be seized,” Zulqarnain was quoted as saying by India Today.

Zulqarnain also alleged that Akmal was behind his sudden departure during an ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa in the UAE in 2010.

The 34-year-old said that he received threats from Akmal and a few others for refusing to underperform in the third ODI of the series.

Fearing for his safety, Zulqarnain fled from the team hotel in Dubai and flew to London.

“I remember telling him to just do his job and carry the drinks. But later he (Umar) and some others directly threatened me and kept on badgering me so much that I came under psychological pressure and fear and flew to London without informing anyone,” he said.

He also claimed that he informed the team management that Akmal had asked him to underperform.

“But the threats and pressure were too much for me to bear and I left. I was also getting threats from some unknown persons to underperform,” he added.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Who said Umar Akmal “could have been Pakistan’s answer to Virat Kohli”?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...