Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan has revealed that fellow wicketkeeper-batsmen Ian Healy and Saleem Yousuf were his cricket idols during his playing days.

Healy represented Australia in 119 Tests, where he took 366 catches and registered 29 stumpings.

He also played 168 ODIs and accumulated 194 catches and 39 stumpings.

As for Saleem, he featured in 32 Tests for Pakistan and finished with 91 catches and 13 stumpings.

The 60-year-old also represented his country in 86 ODIs ended up with 81 catches and 22 stumpings.

“Ian Healy and Saleem Yousuf were the two keepers I followed the most during my playing days,” Moin was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which top Pakistan player is allegedly involved in “shady dealings”?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...