Former spinner Danish Kaneria has accused left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir of prioritising “league cricket” over playing for Pakistan.

Kaneria’s comments come after Amir retired from Test cricket last year.

Kaneria noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) invested a lot of time and faith in Amir, and when it was time to repay that, the 28-year-old abruptly retired from the longest format and began focusing on domestic T20 tournaments.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) supported Mohammad Amir but when we needed him in Test cricket, he retired and started focusing on league cricket,” Kaneria said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Playing for Pakistan is not important for him but league cricket is.”

