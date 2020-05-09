Mushtaq Ahmed reveals which current Pakistan player he admires

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has revealed that he admires fellow spinner Yasir Shah.

Explaining why, Mushtaq said the 34-year-old’s “contribution to Test cricket has been huge”.

In the 39 Tests he has played, Yasir has taken 213 wickets at an average of 30.52.

In fact, Yasir is currently the sixth-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in Test history and remains behind Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Imran Khan, Danish Kaneria and Abdul Qadir.

In addition to Yasir, Mushtaq also praised India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, Australia’s Nathan Lyon and England’s Moeen Ali.

“Test cricket remains the ultimate challenge for the spinners as you get to know their true skills. The likes of Yasir, Lyon, Moeen Ali, Ashwin. These are the guys I admire. Their contribution to Test cricket has been huge,” Mushtaq was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“Some of them have been successful in one day cricket also but the game has changed drastically since the five fielder rule inside the (30-yard) circle came into being. For that, mystery spinners, as well as wrist spinners, have become more effective. Guys Like Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa, (Yuzvendra) Chahal, Kuldeep (Yadav), Shadab Khan.”

