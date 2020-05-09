Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman and T20 captain Babar Azam has provided some motivational advice for everyone who is going through tough times right now.

While it may be aspiring cricketers or those affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), Azam shared a quote from legendary American football coach Vince Lombardi to brighten their day.

“It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up,” Azam posted on Twitter.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

