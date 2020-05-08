Pakistan’s 3-Test series against England confirmed to start on August 5?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan’s three-Test series against England could potentially begin on August 5, according to reports.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England from July 30 to September 2.

The Test series was originally supposed to get underway on July 30 at Lord’s, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it may start on August 5 instead.

The second and third Tests are set to be played in Manchester and Nottingham respectively.

Meanwhile, the three-match T20 series is scheduled to begin on August 29 in Leeds, while the second and third games will be held in Cardiff and Southampton.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has already called for the tour to go ahead behind closed doors as “fans can watch that cricket on TV sitting at home and they can enjoy it”.

