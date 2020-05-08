Brad Hogg makes interesting suggestion for an India Pakistan Test series

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has suggested that India and Pakistan play a four-Test series “during the Christmas period” to give fans something to cheer about after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

However, Hogg noted that two of the Tests should be held in India and the other two in Pakistan to make it fair for both sides.

He also suggested scrapping “the World Test Championship for a while” and cancelling India’s tour of Australia later this year in favour of the Ashes.

“Viewers want to see some competitive cricket, so scrap the World Test Championship (WTC) for a while and get a couple of series that are really going to ignite the interest around the world,” Hogg was quoted as saying by India Today.

“But on the flip side of not having India there, where do they play? They play a four-match series against Pakistan during the Christmas period – two matches in Pakistan and two matches in India.

“We have not seen it (India-Pakistan Test series) for a while and the public is starving for it.”

