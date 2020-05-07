Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal’s three-year ban to be suspended?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal ‘could get a suspended sentence in his three-year ban’, according to a source close to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Akmal was banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, the source said once the detailed verdict is released, the 29-year-old might serve just a fraction of his three-year ban or it could be suspended entirely.

“People are jumping to conclusions about the three-year ban but the detailed order is yet to come out. Akmal might eventually get a three-year ban with two years suspended or something like that,” the source told India Today as quoted by Geo News.

“He could get a suspended sentence in his three-year ban because this will also test him as an individual to see how he behaves and conducts himself in future.

“When [the] majority of a ban is suspended, the player has to be careful with his behaviour or he could end up being banned for the entire duration of the ban.”

