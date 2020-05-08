Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic England batsman Geoffrey Boycott has hilariously claimed that the legendary Pakistan pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were so good that they “could bowl England out with an orange”.

Akram and Waqar formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

“Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis could bowl England out with an orange,” Boycott was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

