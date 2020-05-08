Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal said all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez evolved from “ustad” when he was 20 to “super ustad” now that he is almost 40.

Hafeez, who will retire from international cricket after this year’s T20 World Cup, is one of the best all-rounders Pakistan has produced.

The veteran player put up a photo depicting himself at 20 and what he looks like now, to which Akmal responded by making a funny joke.

when you were 20 you were ustad and now at the age of 40 you became super ustad 🤣🤣 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) April 19, 2020

“When you were 20 you were ustad and now at the age of 40 you became super ustad,” Akmal said on Twitter.

