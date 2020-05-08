Wasim Khan makes extremely bold claim about how safe Pakistan is

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan firmly believes that “Pakistan now is as safe as anywhere in the world”.

International cricket has slowly begun returning to Pakistan as Sri Lanka visited the country for three ODIs, three T20 Internationals and two Tests towards the end of last year.

Bangladesh also played three T20 Internationals in January and a Test match in February.

They were supposed to return in April for a one-off ODI and another Test, both of which would have been held in Karachi, but it has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the entire Pakistan Super League (PSL) was held entirely in Pakistan for the first time recently, and many international players featured in the tournament.

Given all this, Wasim sees “no reason for countries not to come”.

“Pakistan now is as safe as anywhere in the world,” he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “As a country, we had to take a good look at ourselves after that incident about the safety and security we provide around players.

“The lessons learned are clear – you have to be as tight as possible and that is something the county certainly has been. The work done by security and government cleaning up the country has been incredible.

“The isolated incidents on the borders are very much away from the major cities – the cities have now been incident-free for a very long time.

“Our margin for error is pretty low so we have to be on top of our game with security.

“We provide high-level state security now and we’re pretty confident we can provide a safe environment for players who come over here.

“As far as I’m concerned, there is no reason for countries not to come.”

